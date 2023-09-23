FORECAST: Breezy, warm and dry weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will run on the warm side this weekend with highs in the low and mid 80s

The dry weather will be nice for outdoor events, but we need the rain!

Our next best shot at a few showers won’t take place until roughly midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first official day of fall will be a beautiful one!

Plentiful sunshine can be expected throughout the day, helping temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s for afternoon highs.

A few clouds are possible from time to time. Temperatures turn cool overnight as clear skies and dry air filters into the region. Lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s by early Sunday.

You’ll need the jacket for any Sunday morning plans! Sunday is the coolest day of the weekend, as we see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds will be on the increase later in the day as our next system that gives us small rain chances during the workweek starts to move in.

Clouds increase Sunday night as moisture levels also start to slowly increase.

A few light showers will be possible toward early Monday far west.

