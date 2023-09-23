FORECAST: Dry air provides little hope of rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Nice start to fall this weekend

Cool air is back early next week

Small, but needed rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are with us overnight as slightly cooler air from the northeast helps usher temperatures down into the 50s for many by early Saturday morning.

Fall begins at 2:50 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sunshine will be plentiful during the day as drier air sits over our area. High temperatures will be in the 80s during the afternoon.

The dry air in place will help temperatures cruise down into the 40s and 50s early Sunday morning under a clear sky. Make sure you have a jacket early Sunday if you’re heading out early!

Sunday is the coolest day of the weekend as we see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase later in the day as the next system that gives us small rain chances during the workweek starts to move in.

Monday is the first of our small rain chances next week. With limited moisture to work with, this will be a tough setup to see any significant rain out of.

While hopes for rain are slightly higher mid-next week thanks to an upper-level low pressure overhead, we’ll still be fighting against marginal moisture in the atmosphere. We’re already in the second longest dry stretch of 2023 and that looks to continue for a least a few more days.

