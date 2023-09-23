UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were closed on I-265 at I-65 due to a crash around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Louisville Metro police said that a motorcycle ran into the back end of a car after the car came to a sudden stop on the ramp to I-65, causing the man to be thrown from his bike.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the motorcyclist was taken to UofL Hospital in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.