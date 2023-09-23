Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65

(TRIMARC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were closed on I-265 at I-65 due to a crash around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Louisville Metro police said that a motorcycle ran into the back end of a car after the car came to a sudden stop on the ramp to I-65, causing the man to be thrown from his bike.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the motorcyclist was taken to UofL Hospital in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
LMPD asks for help identifying three people who have allegedly stolen from Lowe's.
LMPD asks for help identifying 3 individuals allegedly stealing from Lowe’s
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
JCPS staff member reassigned after fight in restroom with student
Brandon K. Hartley, 40, and Timothy S. Riley, 43, were arrested September 21 by Louisville...
Men arrested with checks stolen from business mail and altered

Latest News

TRIMARC
UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway
Crash on I-71 N near Zorn.
Lanes reopen on I-71 North near Zorn Ave after multi-vehicle crash