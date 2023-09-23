Contact Troubleshooters
Winchester child in need of transplant receives new liver

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - In August, WKYT first shared the story of an 11-month-old from Winchester who was in desperate need of a liver transplant.

Evelyn Marcum was born in October 2022 and diagnosed with Biliary Atresia. This condition causes the liver’s bile ducts to become blocked and scarred.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital recommended a life-saving life transplant.

After spending most of her life in the hospital, Marcum’s mother, Nicole, posted to Facebook on Saturday that Evelyn has finally received a transplant.

“We’re currently in ICU. She is still sedated and will likely not wake up until tomorrow,” Nicole said in the post.

Marcum added that surgery went well, and her team is happy with her status. A previous post indicated that the gift of life came from another infant who passed away.

It’s a rare donation but should help with the healing and growth of her new organ.

The family says they send their deepest condolences to the family who lost a child but are so grateful that their baby will have a new chance at life.

This past week, we shared an exciting story about a children’s charity that stepped up for the family in a major way.

You can learn more about Evelyn and an upcoming fundraiser for the family by clicking here.

