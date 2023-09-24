Contact Troubleshooters
14-year-old dead after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Stratton Avenue around 9 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old that had been shot. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

