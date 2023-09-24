Contact Troubleshooters
14-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood has been identified as 14-year-old Alston Walters, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Stratton Avenue around 9 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found Walters had been shot. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

