Dawn Gee celebrates 60th birthday with Together Fest

Dawn Gee celebrates birthday with Together Fest.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our very own Dawne Gee had a different kind of birthday celebration.

She worked with the Brent Street Vintage Market in Paristown to organize Together Fest. The event had all kinds of music, food and of course antiques, but it was all to raise money for the association of community ministries through her non-profit “A Recipe to End Hunger.” They connect community groups from across the Louisville metro area, so they can all work together to help people in need.

The people at Together Fest said it couldn’t have been better.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Togester Fest attendee Robbyn Ramsey said. “The music is awesome. Having a good time. It’s fun. I can’t choose just one thing. Just getting out, the weather’s been beautiful. The people are fun.”

Dawne Gee turned 60 back in April, but with the Derby, she couldn’t find time for a proper celebration. She’s been raising money and making Together Fest a reality ever since then.

To find out more about her non-profit and ways to help, click or tap here.

