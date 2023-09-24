Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Clear and cool tonight, increasing clouds for Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cool, clear and crisp start to Sunday
  • Clouds increase into Monday ahead of our next rain maker
  • Best chances at much needed rain won’t arrive until midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures turn cool overnight as clear skies and dry air filters into the region. Lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s by early Sunday.

You’ll need the jacket for any Sunday morning plans! For Sunday, clouds will gradually be on the increase ahead of our next system that comes into play for the start of the new work week. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler for afternoon highs as well, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cloud cover continues to thicken Sunday night as moisture gradually streams into the region. This could lead to an isolated shower or two, mainly for our westernmost counties. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for Monday morning’s lows.

Mostly cloudy skies continue on Monday. A stray shower or two will be possible, most of which will be isolated and light. Temperatures will be on par with our typical highs for late September, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon.

