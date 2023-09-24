Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing clouds today, much needed rain arrives this week

The first half of our Sunday will feature a good amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon
  • Spotty showers early Monday for areas west of I-65
  • Much needed rain arrives midweek with scattered showers and storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first half of our Sunday will feature a good amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Plan for afternoon highs to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds increase by the mid to late afternoon hours ahead of Monday’s rain chances. Cloud cover continues to thicken Sunday night as moisture gradually streams into the region. This could lead to an isolated shower or two, mainly for areas well west of I-65.

Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for Monday morning’s lows. A brief shower or two will be possible early Monday, mainly for our far western counties.

Temperatures will be on par with our typical highs for late September, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon.

Partial clearing takes place tomorrow night giving way to partly to mostly clear skies. We’ll stay on the dry side as well, with Tuesday morning lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The first half of our Sunday will feature a good amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, September 24, 2023

