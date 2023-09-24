Gunshots fired into air after football game at Male High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gunshots were fired into the air after the football game between Male and PRP Friday night, according to JCPS.

Gunshots were heard in the Gheens parking lot as people were leaving, Male High School principal Keith Cathey said in a letter to families.

Officials said the early investigation shows that the shots were fired into the air and that no one was injured.

LMPD and the JCPS Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation. The letter says if it is found that any students were involved, they will be disciplined according to the district’s student handbook.

“While we are thankful no one was hurt, actions like these are unacceptable,” the letter states. “We must all work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and visitors. No weapons should ever be brought to a JCPS event.”

For the full letter sent to families, see below:

September 22, 2023

Dear Louisville Male High School families,

I’m writing to ensure you have the most accurate information about a situation that took place after tonight’s Male vs. PRP football game.

As people were leaving the game, gunshots were heard in the Gheens parking lot. The initial investigation shows that someone fired shots into the air. No one was injured.

JCPS PD and LMPD are investigating. If it is determined that any JCPS students were involved, they will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

While we are thankful no one was hurt, actions like these are unacceptable. We must all work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and visitors. No weapons should ever be brought to a JCPS event.

We know everyone handles situations like this differently. If your student would like someone to talk with, our school counselors are available.

Thank you for your continued support of Louisville Male High School.

Sincerely,

Keith Cathey

Principal

