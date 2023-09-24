Contact Troubleshooters
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured

Horse spotted running along I-75N
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse was spotted running loose on the interstate between Madison County and Fayette County has been captured.

Kentucky State Police said sometime after 3 p.m. on Sunday, a horse was seen on I-75 Northbound near the Clays Ferry Bridge. KSP cruisers in the area were trying to safely capture the animal.

Traffic was heavily congested in the area; drivers reported being backed up for miles.

Witnesses said they saw the horse being loaded onto a trailer and that animal control was on the scene Sunday evening.

We are still waiting to hear back from KSP to get more details on the incident.

