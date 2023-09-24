Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcycle benefit raises money for Officer Nick Wilt.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -It’s been over 5 months since the Old National Bank shooting.

Since then, support has been pouring in from all across the city for Officer Nick Wilt. On Saturday, it was the motorcycle community’s turn.

Typically, ride-alongs are with law enforcement, but this ride-along was for law enforcement. Riders took to the roads for the recovering LMPD officer.

“I’ve been on a lot of these rides before but nothing this big,” Eagle’s Club Trustee John Thompson said.

Over 200 motorcycles came out for the ride.

The Eagle’s Club was asked if they’d help and donate proceeds, and the answer was easy. Thompson said supporting Officer Wilt and law enforcement is important to their organization.

“It’s remarkable what he did,” Thompson said. “I think he was out only 2 weeks on the job and to go in like he did. To me, he’s a hero. To the whole city, he’s a hero. We cannot say it enough. We pray for his recovery. "

On April 10th, Officer Wilt was shot while responding to the Old National Bank shooting. Three and half months later, he was released from the hospital, but he’s still healing.

Saturday’s benefit joins a string of other fundraisers to help the Wilt family pay for medical bills and other expenses.

“The biker community is like the Eagles’ Club,” Thompson said. “They give back to the community, and this is one way to show it right here.”

Officer Wilt’s grandfather said Wilt is improving slowly but still has lots of rehab ahead. He said his grandson is a fighter and hopes he can go back to serving the public one day.

