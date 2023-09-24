Person detained after security breach at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was detained after a breach in security at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Sunday morning.

Around 6:34 a.m., SDF said an individual breached the TSA security checkpoint during the screening process.

The airport’s Public Safety and Airport Operations Departments were able to find the individual on Southwest Flight No. 3732 to Chicago-Midway as it was boarding. Passengers on this flight were deplaned and the individual was detained without incident.

“During this time, screening at the TSA security checkpoint and departing passenger flight operations were temporarily held as is standard procedure,” SDF said.

Passenger screening and departing flight operations resumed as normal around 7:45 a.m.

SDF said there were no further impacts.

Note from SDF: Rescreening of passengers is standard procedure anytime any aircraft is deplaned due to security reasons.”

