UofL dominates Boston College behind Plummer’s arm, 56-28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL made a statement Saturday at home against Boston College with a dominant 56-28 victory.

The Cardinals wasted no time in the game defensively by forcing a turnover on downs on the first Eagles drive.

UofL would capitalize with a 33-yard touchdown rush by Jawhar Jordan to put the Cardinals up early, 7-0.

Late in the first quarter, Jack Plummer would march his team down the field for 62 yards on 11 plays, capped by a one-yard touchdown pass to Nate Kurisky, putting UofL up 14-0.

Plummer continued to air it out in the 2nd quarter, connecting with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0.

Later in the quarter, Plummer used his legs for a nine-yard touchdown rush to put the Cardinals up 28-0.

After allowing Boston College’s first points of the game on a touchdown rush by Thomas Castellanos, the Cardinals responded with Jordan’s second touchdown rush to take a commanding 35-7 lead.

Jamari Thrash would tack on a touchdown reception prior to the half as the Cardinals took a 42-14 lead to the locker room.

In their opening play of the second half, Jawhar Jordan scored on a 75-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead to 49-14.

Plummer would tack on his fifth touchdown pass later in the quarter for 55 yards to Huggins-Bruce.

The Cardinals pulled their starters with 8:34 remaining in the 4th quarter, running the clock out for the remainder of the game to put a stamp on a dominant victory.

UofL is 4-0 on the season and will have a short week with a road game Friday against NC State.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.