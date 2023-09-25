6,300 homes and businesses to get fiber internet in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Bullitt County officials and a fiber broadband provider celebrated their new partnership bringing high-speed internet to hundreds of residents.

6,300 homes and businesses will soon have access to fiber internet, according to officials. It’s thanks to a 6.8-million dollar public-private partnership between Bullitt County and ‘Kinetic by Windstream.’

Both residents and businesses will be able to use the technology to improve their lives.

”With cyber, cyber attacks, we’re looking at putting cyber school and cyberlearning in our universities and expanding on that,” Kentucky State Senator Mike Nemes said. “The military wants to come in. We’re wanting to put a place in at UofL, so, right here in Bullitt County, they can learn if they have the internet to do so. If they don’t, they can’t. This is a big, big deal.”

Kinetic also announced its Digital Literacy Program in partnership with the Bullitt County Public Library.

