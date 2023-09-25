Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Aleutian volcano erupts for 3rd time this month

FILE - Shishaldin Volcano is seen during a previous eruption on Aug. 12, 2023.
FILE - Shishaldin Volcano is seen during a previous eruption on Aug. 12, 2023.(KTUU)
By Aaron Morrison and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Shishaldin Volcano erupted for the third time this month Monday.

An ash cloud from Shishaldin that grew well over 20,000 feet above sea level was observed in satellite data at 5:42 a.m. AKDT Monday, along with lightning being detected simultaneously with ash emissions.

Seismic activity was reported to drop sharply at the start of ash emissions and is now at low levels, with the ash cloud decreasing in height.

Lightning detections at Shishaldin Volcano, concurrent with ash emissions at about 6 a.m. AKDT,...
Lightning detections at Shishaldin Volcano, concurrent with ash emissions at about 6 a.m. AKDT, Sept 25, 2023.(AVO)

Shishaldin has seen an increase in activity since the summer. The Alaska Volcano Observatory is raising the Aviation Color Code to RED in response to the observed activity, with the Volcano Alert Level being raised to WARNING.

The National Weather Service has issued an inflight weather advisory for the activity, with an ash advisory in effect for False Pass, Alaska.

Based on previous eruption cycles, significant ash emissions are likely to continue for several hours. Pyroclastic flows and mudflows are likely on the immediate flanks of the volcano.

Shishaldin has had over 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824, with most of them being fairly small. The spring 1999 event generated an ash cloud that reached 45,000 feet above sea level.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
14-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65
Gunshots fired into air after football game at Male High School
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

The suspect was found aboard a Southwest flight heading to Chicago.
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
Arthur Simson stands before a judge.
Louisville mass shooting suspect appears before judge
Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments
Advice to help plan ahead for upcoming student loan payments
Big O Tires donates $10K to Kids Cancer Alliance.
Big O Tires owners donate $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance