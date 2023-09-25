Contact Troubleshooters
Cicada wings inspire UofL researchers invent antimicrobial surfaces

Chuang Qu, a senior research engineer at UofL’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering specializing...
Chuang Qu, a senior research engineer at UofL’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering specializing in advanced nanofabrication, developed a process to replicate cicada wings’ nanopillar cone structure. Source: University of Louisville(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scientists at the University of Louisville have invented antimicrobial surfaces, and how they did it might surprise you.

According to a release, the UofL researchers developed a fabrication technique to imitate the nanostructure of cicada wings.

The school said they did this for potential use as antimicrobial surfaces where bacteria are undesirable like food service, health care facilities and medical devices.

The team, led by Chuang Qu, Kevin Walsh and Mark Running, developed a process to synthesize a surface material that mimics the cicada wings’ structure.

“We often look to mother nature for interesting things. When scientists take a look at these things, it often involves the nanoworld,” said Kevin Walsh, associate dean of research and facilities, professor of electrical engineering at UofL’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering and founding director of UofL’s Micro/Nano Technology Center (MNTC).

For more on the research, click here.

