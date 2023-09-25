Cicada wings inspire UofL researchers invent antimicrobial surfaces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scientists at the University of Louisville have invented antimicrobial surfaces, and how they did it might surprise you.

According to a release, the UofL researchers developed a fabrication technique to imitate the nanostructure of cicada wings.

The school said they did this for potential use as antimicrobial surfaces where bacteria are undesirable like food service, health care facilities and medical devices.

The team, led by Chuang Qu, Kevin Walsh and Mark Running, developed a process to synthesize a surface material that mimics the cicada wings’ structure.

“We often look to mother nature for interesting things. When scientists take a look at these things, it often involves the nanoworld,” said Kevin Walsh, associate dean of research and facilities, professor of electrical engineering at UofL’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering and founding director of UofL’s Micro/Nano Technology Center (MNTC).

For more on the research, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.