Fern Creek firefighter celebrates retirement after 50 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday was a special anniversary for one Fern Creek firefighter, who completed 50 years with the department.

Deputy Chief Robert Storrie started as a volunteer firefighter on Sept. 24, 1973, at just 17 years old.

“I worked at the gas station next to the firehouse,” Storrie said. “And I saw the guys driving in, making fire runs, and thought I want to give that a try.”

Storrie is retiring at the end of the month. Sunday, the department threw him a retirement party where his family and colleagues recognized his service.

Storrie received a number of gifts, including a badge for every position he’s held with the department through the years.

He also received a citation of appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives and a proclamation from Mayor Greenberg’s office declaring Sept. 24, 2023 Chief Robert Storrie Day.

Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said Storrie is a staple of the department and someone others look to as a leader.

“When I came in, he was one of those staple guys you kind of looked to, watched, emulated what he did and how he did it,” Mulvey said.

Storrie said he’s made endless memories during his time with the department and the best part of the job is knowing he was able to help others.

“The training I’ve gotten, meeting people, the friendships I’ve made over the years, just knowing I’ve helped people has been a great feeling,” he said.

Storrie said he’s ready to spend his retirement with his six grandchildren.

He said the appreciation he feels for Fern Creek Fire is hard to put into words, and so is the impact he’ll continue to have on the department.

“He probably won’t really,” Mulvey said. “But I wouldn’t be the chief I am if it wasn’t for the impact he had on my life.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.