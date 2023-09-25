Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, dry afternoon ahead

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms increase for the middle of the week
  • Some could be briefly strong/heavy
  • Warm, summer setup for the extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to thin out and push off to the east through the afternoon. That will allow for increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures into the 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow ahead of our next system. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm into the 80s for highs once again. Only a small chance for a pop-up shower will exist.

A warm front pushing through the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast Tuesday night. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Clusters of thunderstorms will increase into Wednesday and Thursday. While a few could be on the strong side, the focus will be on getting some beneficial rainfall back into WAVE Country. Stay close to the forecast for timing adjustments as we get closer to the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

