FORECAST: Warm with afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds decrease this morning

Rounds of rain possible Tuesday night through Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds and spotty showers move out of the region by the afternoon. The afternoon sunshine will help to push highs into the 80s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow ahead of our next system. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm into the 80s for highs once again. A warm front pushing through the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms (some strong) remain in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.