Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
14-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65
Gunshots fired into air after football game at Male High School
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
FORECAST: Warm, dry afternoon ahead
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm gives weekly update