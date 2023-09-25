Kentucky portal for Absentee voting now open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the gubernatorial race heats up in the commonwealth, voters are reminded of the importance of their participation in the upcoming election.

For those unable to vote in person on Election Day, filing an absentee ballot is a crucial step to exercise their right to vote.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections has opened its online portal to request an absentee ballot for the 2023 General Election.

After the portals close on Oct. 24, Warren County will have six days at the County Clerk’s Office for excused absentee voting. Those dates will be October 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 31.

Early voting will take place on November 2 - 4.

Check your county clerk’s office for information on your specific county.

Below is a step-by-step guide on filing an absentee ballot and making your voice heard in this pivotal election.

1. Eligibility Check:

Before filing for an absentee ballot, ensure you are eligible. In Kentucky, eligible voters may include individuals who are:

Physically disabled or ill

Out of the county or state during the election

Active-duty military or overseas civilian

Over the age of 65

Incarcerated (if eligible under state law)

2. Requesting the Absentee Ballot:

Online: Visit the official Kentucky election website and navigate to the “Absentee Voting” section. Follow the instructions to request an absentee ballot electronically.

In-Person: Visit your local election office or designated location to fill out an absentee ballot request form.

By Mail: Download the absentee ballot request form from the state election website, fill it out, and mail it to your local election office. Be sure to include all required information.

3. Deadlines:

Deadlines are critical. In Kentucky, absentee ballot request deadlines may vary by county. Voters are encouraged to check the specific deadline for this election on the state election website. Typically, requests must be submitted several weeks before Election Day.

4. Completing Your Absentee Ballot:

Once you receive your absentee ballot, carefully follow the instructions provided. Complete the ballot and be sure to sign and date where required. Some ballots may require a witness signature, so follow all guidelines closely.

5. Returning Your Ballot:

Mail: Send your completed absentee ballot back to your local election office following the provided instructions. Ensure it arrives by the specified deadline.

In-Person: You may also return your completed absentee ballot to your local election office in person.

6. Tracking Your Ballot:

To ensure your vote is counted, many states offer tracking tools for absentee ballots. Check the Kentucky election website to monitor the status of your absentee ballot.

7. Important Dates:

Mark your calendar with these essential dates:

Absentee ballot request deadline: October 24, 2023

Election Day: November 7, 2023

8. Get Informed:

Stay informed about the candidates running in the gubernatorial race. Watch debates, read candidate profiles, and explore their positions on key issues to make an informed decision.

9. Encourage Others:

In addition to requests for absentee ballots, the Kentucky Board of Elections website also contains links for those wishing to register to vote.

10. Stay Updated:

Keep an eye on WBKO News and the Kentucky election website for any updates or changes related to the election, including polling locations and safety measures.

