Kenwood Elementary wearing red, UofL gear in honor of Jake Luxemburger

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenwood Station Elementary School is wearing red or Louisville Cardinals gear on Monday in honor of “Jake” John Lewis Luxemburger IV’s 11th birthday.

Jake, a fifth grader at the school in Oldham County, passed away from a crash on Saturday, Sept. 16.

He enjoyed playing baseball and the school described as charismatic.

Click here to make a donation to Jake’s family.

