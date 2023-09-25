Kenwood Elementary wearing red, UofL gear in honor of Jake Luxemburger
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenwood Station Elementary School is wearing red or Louisville Cardinals gear on Monday in honor of “Jake” John Lewis Luxemburger IV’s 11th birthday.
Jake, a fifth grader at the school in Oldham County, passed away from a crash on Saturday, Sept. 16.
He enjoyed playing baseball and the school described as charismatic.
Click here to make a donation to Jake’s family.
