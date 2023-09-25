Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kenwood Elementary wearing red, UofL gear in honor of Jake Luxemburger

Jake Luxemburger
Jake Luxemburger(Family Picture)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenwood Station Elementary School is wearing red or Louisville Cardinals gear on Monday in honor of “Jake” John Lewis Luxemburger IV’s 11th birthday.

Jake, a fifth grader at the school in Oldham County, passed away from a crash on Saturday, Sept. 16.

He enjoyed playing baseball and the school described as charismatic.

Click here to make a donation to Jake’s family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
Person detained after security breach at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
14-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65
Gunshots fired into air after football game at Male High School
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Overturned semi-truck closes I-265 West ramp in Clark County
LMPD: Shooting near UofL’s campus leaves victim critically injured
Fans at the last day of Louder Than Life break down how they felt about the four day festival.
Fans rave about Louder Than Life as the event caps 2 weeks of music festivities
Sunday was a special anniversary for Robert Storrie, who completed 50 years with the Fern Creek...
Fern Creek firefighter celebrates retirement after 50 years of service