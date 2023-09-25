LMPD concludes a targeted enforcement in the Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police’s fifth division confiscated more than a dozen guns and made several arrests during an 8-day detail in the Highlands neighborhood.

With the support of Metro Council, LMPD teamed up with their impoundment unit and Metro Alcohol Beverage Control for the effort.

LMPD said they started their targeted enforcement after receiving numerous complaints about the quality of life in the Highlands area. Their fifth division said over the eight days of targeted enforcement, they handed out 44 citations and made 17 arrests to go along with the 15 confiscated guns and 13 towed vehicles.

Among those arrested was 37-year-old William Jones, who was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 57-year-old Charles Holt is being charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a handgun by a felon. 29-year-old Brandon Jackson is being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving a stolen firearm. 20-year-old Celinez Pabon is being charged with burglary, two counts of wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. 43-year-old Benjamin Broyles is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving a stolen firearm. 28-year-old James Barnett is being charged with possession of a controlled substance first (Heroin), third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana. 39-year-old Star Gentry is being charged with possession of a controlled substance (Heroin), third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. 26-year-old Jame’a Trice is being charged with violating a circuit court order, possession of marijuana and no registration.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged with receiving a stolen firearm, theft by unlawful taking ($1000 < $10,000), four counts of possession of a handgun by a minor and three counts of receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.

On LMPD’s Facebook page, they mentioned bars being cited during their findings and included pictures of Baxter’s, Afrokanza, and Nowhere Bar. WAVE News is working to confirm other bars being cited or investigated.

The fifth division said more details are planned as they look to continue to crack down.

