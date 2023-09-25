Louisville mass shooting suspect appears before judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arthur Simson, charged with two counts of murder and four additional counts of assault, appeared before a judge Monday.

Simson, 38, allegedly turned himself into police and admitted to shooting and killing 37-year-old Terrance Bethel and 35-year-old Colby Banks on August 27 outside Southern Restaurant and Lounge.

Six people were shot in total. Simson says he was working security that night into the early morning.

Monday, he asked for a public defender despite saying prior that he or his family would hire one.

“I’m incarcerated, I can’t do nothing [sic],” he told the judge.

Prosecution was ready to discuss details of case in a hearing Monday but couldn’t move forward without an opposing attorney present. The judge agreed to assign a public defender, for now.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.