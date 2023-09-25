Louisville woman celebrates 100th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

The Eta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrated LaUna Brown Shelburne’s remarkable milestone at the Maude Brown Porter Center for Excellence. According to a press release from JCPS, several local officials dropped by to issue proclamations.

LaUna Shelburne celebrates 100th birthday. (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority)

Shelburne graduated from Central Colored High School (now Central High School) in 1941.

Her birthday was Monday.

