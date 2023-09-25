Overturned semi-truck closes I-265 West ramp in Clark County
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semi-truck in southern Indiana is causing delays on the interstate.
The I-265 West ramp to I-65 South in Clark County is currently closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
Drivers should take a different route for their Monday morning commute if they’re able to.
This is a developing story.
