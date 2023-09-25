Contact Troubleshooters
P&L Railway receives nearly $30M for infrastructure improvements

The Paducah & Louisville Railway received $29,563,000 in federal funding for infrastructure...
The Paducah & Louisville Railway received $29,563,000 in federal funding for infrastructure improvements.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah & Louisville Railway received $29,563,000 in federal funding for infrastructure improvements.

P&L plans to use the grant money to “make several investments that will enhance the efficiency and timeliness of its rail operations.”

The investments include rehabilitating locomotives in their fleet, upgrading the track and signal system and replacing 23 bridges along P&L’s 280-mile main rail line.

“Paducah & Louisville Railway is thrilled to see this significant federal investment awarded today. Thanks to this funding, P&L is strongly positioned to overhaul and upgrade our rail infrastructure, laying the groundwork for future economic development throughout Kentucky. We are grateful for Senator McConnell, who helped secure today’s federal grant, and for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our state,” Paducah & Louisville Railway Chairman, President and CEO Tom Greene said in a news release.

“Kentucky’s railroads have been a cornerstone of our state’s growth for generations, and with our economy quickly diversifying, it’s crucial that our railways not only keep up but leap ahead. I’ve been proud to partner with local stakeholders to fund infrastructure improvements to the Paducah & Louisville Railway, an essential artery in Kentucky that transports everything from coal to raw materials for our nation’s defense equipment,” Sen. McConnell added. “Today’s federal funds will help ensure our railways are speedy, efficient, and safe for years to come.”

According to the release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program. It’s funded through the fiscal year 2022 government funding bill and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

