Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: 14-year-old arrested in connection with bomb threats against the Roebling Bridge

A teenager is charged in connection with four bomb threats that occurred on the Roebling...
A teenager is charged in connection with four bomb threats that occurred on the Roebling Suspension Bridge, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The video is from our previous story

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old is facing charges for four bomb threats targeting the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Lt. Bradbury says the teen has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening in connection with the threats that took place within one week of each other in mid-September, Lt. Bradbury said.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in Michigan on Friday on an unrelated matter.

Due to the suspect’s age, Covington police are not releasing any other information at this time.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with Covington Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, all took part in the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Woman found dead inside Park Hill neighborhood home identified
LMPD: Victim dead after shooting near UofL’s campus
A crash on I-71 N near I-264 has closed all lanes.
UPDATE: 1 lane reopen on I-71 N near I-264

Latest News

LMPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit on Lexington Road
Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Warm, dry before storms arrive overnight
JCPS to give update on transportation system Tuesday night
LMPD: Victim dead after shooting near UofL’s campus
LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Germantown neighborhood