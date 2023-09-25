Police: 14-year-old arrested in connection with bomb threats against the Roebling Bridge

The video is from our previous story

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old is facing charges for four bomb threats targeting the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Lt. Bradbury says the teen has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening in connection with the threats that took place within one week of each other in mid-September, Lt. Bradbury said.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in Michigan on Friday on an unrelated matter.

Due to the suspect’s age, Covington police are not releasing any other information at this time.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with Covington Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, all took part in the investigation.

