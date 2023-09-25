Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing Glasgow man’s body has been found in Metcalfe County.

Police confirmed on Oct. 4 a body was located in Metcalfe County.

Kentucky State Police identified the body as being John Price, 50, who was reported missing from Glasgow on Sept. 22.

Police discovered Price’s vehicle in a rural area near the Center Community in Metcalfe County abandoned during initial searches.

The death investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Post 15.

