Single vehicle Henry County crash kills 1

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOCKPORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A Fayette County man has died in a traffic crash in Henry County.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, troopers were called to the 4200 block of River Road in Lockport Sunday about the crash.

KSP says the preliminary investigation shows the Nissan was heading south on KY 389 and went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The victim has been identified as Justin Brindley of Lexington. Brindley was the only occupant of the car.

KSP says the crash investigation is ongoing.

