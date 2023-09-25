Contact Troubleshooters
TARC pilot program seeks to improve performance

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pilot program has begun on one of the busiest TARC routes to improve on-time performance.

Effective today, TARC has started the “Drop Off Only” program on the westbound #23 Broadway route.

When the route sign on the westbound Broadway bus displays “Drop Off Only,” TARC says that means another westbound bus is less than five minutes away.

The bus displaying the sign will only let passengers off and will not pick up new passengers until supervisors return the bus to regular service.

TARC says the pilot program is in response to feedback received from their first Customer Experience Survey. The hope is the one-time delay will mean an improvement in overall service.

