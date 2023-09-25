Contact Troubleshooters
UK employee killed in crash

UK employee killed in crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky employee is dead after a crash in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.

They say the preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan passenger car was traveling south on KY 389 before exiting the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree.

Justin Brindley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

UK has confirmed that Brindley was an employee but has not released any other information.

Friends of Brindley tell WKYT he was a Tates Creek High School graduate and Special Olympics athlete.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

