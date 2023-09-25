UK Men’s Basketball announces exhibitions against Georgetown College, KY State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team announced a pair of exhibition games for the 2023-24 season on Monday.

UK will host Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and Kentucky State on Nov. 2 at Rupp Arena.

The game against Kentucky State will serve as the 2023 Unity Series. In each of the past two seasons, UK has played a regular-season contest against an historically black college and university. The game aims to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.

UK hosted the Thorobreds last season, and the Tigers last came to Rupp Arena in 2019.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

