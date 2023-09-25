Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead inside apartment in Russell neighborhood

(Canva)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said calls came in around 1:15 p.m. reporting a person down in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street.

Officers arrived and found a woman dead. Investigators are working to find more information on what caused her death.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

