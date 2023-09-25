Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead inside Park Hill neighborhood home identified

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found dead in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

Louisville Metro police said around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to do a welfare check for a person in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a Monday autopsy showed foul play was involved.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 44-year-old Donaida Rodriguez-Hernandez. The cause of death is still being investigated, according to officials.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

