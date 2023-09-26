CA man accused of trafficking more than 70K fentanyl pills into Evansville indicted

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - The man accused of bringing thousands of fentanyl pills to Evansville from Mexico has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

[PREVIOUS: Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville]

37-year-old Javier Moreno-Garibaldi, of Salinas, California, was indicted for distribution of fentanyl.

As part of the investigation, undercover law enforcement officers say they arranged to purchase 100,000 fentanyl pills and 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier based in Mexicali, Mexico, which eventually led to Moreno-Garibaldi’s arrest.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

If convicted, Moreno-Garibaldi faces up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.