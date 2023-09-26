Contact Troubleshooters
Down Syndrome of Louisville, Critically Loved prepare to rappel downtown

Tim Curtis, Lauren Adams and TyiaLynn Scott sat down with Maira to share the importance of the event and how you can get involved.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Down Syndrome of Louisville and Critically Loved share all the details about their Over the Edge event on WAVE Country.

Tim Curtis, Lauren Adams and TyiaLynn Scott sat down with Maira to share the importance of the event and how you can get involved.

To learn more about Down Syndrome of Louisville, click or tap here.

To learn more about Critically Loved, click or tap here.

