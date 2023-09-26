FORECAST: Heavy thunderstorms and much-needed rainfall Wednesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms possible overnight

Highest storm chance late Wednesday night, heavy rain and strong storms possible

Summerlike this weekend and next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll pick up some scattered storm activity overnight in advance of a low pressure system moving in. A stronger storm or two is possible in Southern Indiana during this time. Lows will be in the 60s as we head into an unsettled Wednesday morning.

Clusters of storms will move back into our area from late morning through early afternoon, with the focus for storm activity shifting east of our area during the late afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday night into early Thursday is the most likely time for us to see widespread thunderstorms, and some of those will be strong with heavy rain. We desperately need the rainfall, but we’ll watch for flash flooding, small hail, and gusty winds.

Widespread storm activity early Thursday morning will fade to a scattered storm chance during the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 70s during the day on Thursday.

Aside from a small shower chance in Southern Kentucky during the afternoon on Friday, the vast majority of WAVE Country wil be dry and warm with highs in the 80s. A strong ridge of high pressure gets established across the Eastern U.S. this weekend, boosting high temperatures into the mid 80s and shutting down rain chances for a while again. This pattern will continue into the next workweek.

