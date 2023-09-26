Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, dry before storms arrive overnight

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, September 25, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and storms return overnight
  • Rounds of storms Wednesday & Thursday; Some could be briefly strong/heavy
  • Warm, summer-like setup for the extended forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is in today’s forecast. The sunshine along with southerly winds will push highs in the 80s once again this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening before rain chances increase overnight as our next system approaches.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by Wednesday morning. Look for lows in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of tomorrow’s thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds and hail during the afternoon and evening. We’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. Lows will be limited to the 60s.

Rounds of thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Thursday. While a few could be on the strong side, the focus will be on getting some beneficial rainfall back into WAVE Country. Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

