Indiana Secretary of State’s Office names new election director

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Hoosier state has a new election director before November begins.

Dustin Renner has been chosen for the leadership role within the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

“I’m excited to have Dustin as part of our team in this Election Director role. His proven experience and prior developed relationships with county clerks make him an exceptional choice for this position,” Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in an announcement.

Renner has leadership experience serving as the Association of Indiana Counties’ deputy legislative director and Bartholomew County’s chief deputy clerk.

The announcement states that Renner will be providing technical assistance to county clerks and the clerks’ association.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the administration of Secretary of State Diego Morales. I am appreciative of his demonstrated commitment to support and engage with county clerks. I am excited to continue working with county clerks and represent the Secretary of State’s office in my new role,” Election Director Dustin Renner said in the release.

Below are state government resources for voting in Indiana:

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

Office of the Secretary of State: Absentee Voting

Office of the Secretary of State: Voters with Disabilities

Indiana Disability Rights: How to Vote Early in Indiana

