Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP issue Silver Alert for missing Indiana teen

Guinevere Zimmerman.
Guinevere Zimmerman.(ISP)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Orange County teen.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Department said they are investigating the disappearance of Guinevere Zimmerman, last seen in French Lick on Monday at 4 a.m. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police said Zimmerman is a 16-year-old white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes, last seen in dark clothes.

Anyone with any information about Guinevere Zimmerman is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
LMPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit on Lexington Road
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Woman found dead inside Park Hill neighborhood home identified
A crash on I-71 N near I-264 has closed all lanes.
UPDATE: 1 lane reopen on I-71 N near I-264

Latest News

WAWA is expanding to Kentucky
Wawa preparing to bring 7 stores to Louisville area by 2025
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
Salem woman killed in I-65 rollover crash, her husband seriously injured
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Funeral held for former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones
Indiana Secretary of State’s Office names new election director