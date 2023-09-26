ISP issue Silver Alert for missing Indiana teen

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Orange County teen.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Department said they are investigating the disappearance of Guinevere Zimmerman, last seen in French Lick on Monday at 4 a.m. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police said Zimmerman is a 16-year-old white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes, last seen in dark clothes.

Anyone with any information about Guinevere Zimmerman is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or 911.

