ISP reminds drivers to watch out for farm equipment as harvest season approaches

(WPTA) - As the fall harvest is rapidly approaching in the Hoosier state, Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to watch out for an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads.

They say drivers should soon expect to see large combines, tractors pulling grain carts, and other farm equipment on the roadways. ISP leaders say they are partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to increase roadway safety by encouraging careful driving when navigating around such equipment.

In 2020, ISP reported 270 statewide crashes involving farm equipment and other vehicles that left 95 people injured and two dead. Then in 2021, that number increased to 296 crashes with 83 injuries and three deaths.

Officers say while these crashes decreased in 2022 to 284, the number of injuries increased to 84 and the number of deaths increased to seven.

Police say drivers should note the following tips this fall:

If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways, slow down.

Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.

Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road. Be sure to use caution when passing.

With the movement of large and wide agricultural equipment on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.

When following slow-moving agricultural equipment, exercise patience.

Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.

Farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed-up traffic to safely pass.

“If Hoosier motorists and farmers follow the above tips, we can all enjoy a happy and safe fall season,” leaders say in a news release.

