ISP reminds drivers to watch out for farm equipment as harvest season approaches

Seven people died in crashes involving farm equipment in Indiana last year, police say
(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA) - As the fall harvest is rapidly approaching in the Hoosier state, Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to watch out for an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads.

They say drivers should soon expect to see large combines, tractors pulling grain carts, and other farm equipment on the roadways. ISP leaders say they are partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to increase roadway safety by encouraging careful driving when navigating around such equipment.

In 2020, ISP reported 270 statewide crashes involving farm equipment and other vehicles that left 95 people injured and two dead. Then in 2021, that number increased to 296 crashes with 83 injuries and three deaths.

Officers say while these crashes decreased in 2022 to 284, the number of injuries increased to 84 and the number of deaths increased to seven.

Police say drivers should note the following tips this fall:

  • If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways, slow down.
  • Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.
  • Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road. Be sure to use caution when passing.
  • With the movement of large and wide agricultural equipment on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.
  • When following slow-moving agricultural equipment, exercise patience.
  • Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.
  • Farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed-up traffic to safely pass.

“If Hoosier motorists and farmers follow the above tips, we can all enjoy a happy and safe fall season,” leaders say in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WAVE Country

Westport Village hosts Fall Fashion Show

Westport Village hosts Fall Fashion Show

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Carmen Schreiber, Jen Neutz and Rani McFarland talk about the store ‘Darling State of Mind,’ and share all the details about this year’s fashion show.

WAVE Country

Actors Theatre presents the ‘After Show Show’

Actors Theatre presents the ‘After Show Show’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Drag queen Dusty Ray Bottoms and May O’Nays visited the WAVE Country studio to talk all the details and share the importance of inclusivity and originality.

WAVE Country

The Speed Art Museum to get art from Princeton University

The Speed Art Museum to get art from Princeton University

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Erika Holmquist-Wall discusses the once in a lifetime opportunity that the museum has been given to show over 100 pieces of art from Princeton University.

JCPS Transportation

Dr. Marty Pollio

School board discusses future of transportation at JCPS

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By David Ochoa
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio gave a look at what the future of transportation at JCPS could look like.

WAVE Country

Taste of Louisville celebrates 49 years on WAVE Country

Taste of Louisville celebrates 49 years on WAVE Country

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Tom Enyeart, Christy Clark, Forest Smallwood and Jacob Call joined Maira in the studio to talk about what we can expect at Taste of Louisville.

Latest News

WAVE Country

Down Syndrome of Louisville, Critically Loved prepare to rappel downtown

Down Syndrome of Louisville, Critically Loved prepare to rappel downtown

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Tim Curtis, Lauren Adams and TyiaLynn Scott sat down with Maira to share the importance of the event and how you can get involved.

WAVE Country

Ten Taste Salute on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee

Ten Taste Salute on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Chef Josh Moore from Volare, Robin Miller with APRON Inc. and Jason Vaughn with Vaughn & Smith, PLLC shared all the details and we got a tasty treat.

JCPS Transportation

JCPS to give update on transportation system Tuesday night

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By David Ochoa
On Tuesday night, JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will be giving an update on the district’s transportation plan.

Louisville Metro

TARC pilot program seeks to improve performance

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Charles Gazaway
Effective today, TARC has started the “Drop Off Only” program on the westbound #23 Broadway route.

Positively WAVE

Louisville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Murray
Her birthday was Monday.

Events

Fans at the last day of Louder Than Life break down how they felt about the four day festival.

Fans rave about Louder Than Life as the event caps 2 weeks of music festivities

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Spencer
Fans at the last day of Louder Than Life break down how they felt about the four day festival.