JCPS middle school temporarily increases security after alleged threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stuart Academy Middle School increased its security presence on Tuesday after an alleged threat was made to the school.

A letter was sent home to families saying a threat was called to the school Tuesday morning. Principal Darren Dawson said the school followed its safety protocol and called JCPS Police to increase building security.

All students were kept inside their classrooms while police investigated the situation. The letter said police determined the threat was not credible and classroom operations returned to normal.

