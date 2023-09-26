Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS middle school temporarily increases security after alleged threat

Stuart Middle School
Stuart Middle School(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stuart Academy Middle School increased its security presence on Tuesday after an alleged threat was made to the school.

A letter was sent home to families saying a threat was called to the school Tuesday morning. Principal Darren Dawson said the school followed its safety protocol and called JCPS Police to increase building security.

All students were kept inside their classrooms while police investigated the situation. The letter said police determined the threat was not credible and classroom operations returned to normal.

