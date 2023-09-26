LMPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit on Lexington Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has died after a crash that occurred near Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville.

MetroSafe confirmed a call came in at 6:23 a.m. about a crash on Lexington Road.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman who was crossing on Lexington Road north to south from Penwood Road was hit by a passenger vehicle heading east on Lexington Road. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and the pedestrian died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Lexington Road and Briar Hill Road were blocked off, which caused traffic delays for Tuesday morning commuters in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, but the roads are back open as of 8:10 a.m.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

