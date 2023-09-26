LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Germantown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Germantown neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of East Oak Street around 7:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Officers gave the woman first aid until EMS could arrive. Once EMS made it to the scene, they pronounced the woman dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

