Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Victim dead after shooting near UofL’s campus

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting near University of Louisville’s campus Monday morning, according to LMPD.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday at about 5:15 a.m. to a shooting in an alley in the 2700 block of South 4th Street, which is just off Winkler Avenue. They reportedly found a male who had been shot.

Police said his age is not known at this time. The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there are currently no suspects.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of the injuries. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
14-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood
UPDATE: Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-265 at I-65
Gunshots fired into air after football game at Male High School
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
FORECAST: Rain chances provide some hope of drought relief this week

Latest News

LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Germantown neighborhood
Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)
Owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spa appear in court
LMPD released the results of their 8-day targeted investigation in the Highlands Neighborhood.
LMPD concludes a targeted enforcement in the Highlands neighborhood
LMPD released the results of their 8-day targeted investigation in the Highlands Neighborhood.
LMPD concludes a targeted enforcement in the Highlands neighborhood