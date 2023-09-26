LMPD: Victim dead after shooting near UofL’s campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting near University of Louisville’s campus Monday morning, according to LMPD.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday at about 5:15 a.m. to a shooting in an alley in the 2700 block of South 4th Street, which is just off Winkler Avenue. They reportedly found a male who had been shot.

Police said his age is not known at this time. The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there are currently no suspects.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of the injuries. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

