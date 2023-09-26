Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged for providing information that led to Westport Village homicide

James William Booher, Jr., 38, of Louisville, was arrested September 26, 2023, on one count of...
James William Booher, Jr., 38, of Louisville, was arrested September 26, 2023, on one count of facilitation to murder for providing information about the location of a woman who was shot and killed a short time later..(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An arrest has been made in a homicide case from the summer in which a woman was shot and killed after leaving her job in a popular Lyndon shopping plaza.

James William Booher, Jr., 38, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police homicide detectives on one count of facilitation to murder.

On June 30, Ashley Yates, 35, was shot by Zachary Hines, her former boyfriend, in Westport Village on Herr Lane. Yates died after being taken to a hospital. Hines took his own life the next day.

Court documents say using information on Hines Facebook page, detectives were able to determine Booher provided Hines with the location of Yates 20 minutes before she was killed.

The documents go on to state that Booher was seen on video fleeing the murder scene on a skateboard.

Booher has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

