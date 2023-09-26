Man sentenced in 2022 assault with hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with attacking a man in downtown Louisville last year has been sentenced.

Andrew Hoke was sentenced to one year for assault under extreme emotional disturbance.

The assault happened around 1 a.m. October 25, 2022, in the 300 block of West Broadway near the Brown Hotel.

Hoke is accused of using a hammer to hit Gary Thompson, a man known as the “Bogus Beggar” and someone who has been the subject of several WAVE Troubleshooter investigations.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson ruled Hoke will be on probation for three years following the completion of his sentence. He must also continue participating in mental health treatment.

Hoke’s father was also present in court and asked Gibson to allow his son to be transferred to live with him in Bloomington, Indiana following his sentence. Gibson will allow Hoke to apply for a transfer, but that has yet to be approved by the court.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.