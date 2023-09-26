Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sentenced in 2022 assault with hammer

Andrew Hoke was sentenced for assault under extreme emotional disturbance after attacking a man...
Andrew Hoke was sentenced for assault under extreme emotional disturbance after attacking a man with a hammer on Oct. 25, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with attacking a man in downtown Louisville last year has been sentenced.

Andrew Hoke was sentenced to one year for assault under extreme emotional disturbance.

The assault happened around 1 a.m. October 25, 2022, in the 300 block of West Broadway near the Brown Hotel.

Hoke is accused of using a hammer to hit Gary Thompson, a man known as the “Bogus Beggar” and someone who has been the subject of several WAVE Troubleshooter investigations.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson ruled Hoke will be on probation for three years following the completion of his sentence. He must also continue participating in mental health treatment.

Hoke’s father was also present in court and asked Gibson to allow his son to be transferred to live with him in Bloomington, Indiana following his sentence. Gibson will allow Hoke to apply for a transfer, but that has yet to be approved by the court.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Woman found dead inside Park Hill neighborhood home identified
A crash on I-71 N near I-264 has closed all lanes.
UPDATE: 1 lane reopen on I-71 N near I-264
LMPD: Victim dead after shooting near UofL’s campus

Latest News

Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
Salem woman dead in I-65 rollover crash
Indiana Secretary of State’s Office names new election director
Cannise Phoenix, 59, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the September 25,...
Woman arrested in fatal E. Oak St. shooting