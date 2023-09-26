Contact Troubleshooters
Owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spa appear in court

Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)
Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)(Clark County Sheriff’s Office)
By Samantha Murray
Sep. 25, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas appeared in court on Monday.

Tracy and Matthew Davenport are charged with four counts of theft, four counts of fraud, and two counts of corrupted business practices in total.

The Davenports’ company filed for bankruptcy back in December of 2022, leaving dozens and dozens of people without their pools and without getting their money back.

They are due back in court on Oct. 31.

