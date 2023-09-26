Owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spa appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas appeared in court on Monday.

Tracy and Matthew Davenport are charged with four counts of theft, four counts of fraud, and two counts of corrupted business practices in total.

The Davenports’ company filed for bankruptcy back in December of 2022, leaving dozens and dozens of people without their pools and without getting their money back.

They are due back in court on Oct. 31.

